Two-thirds of Leitrim parents don't want schools to re-open this week

leitrimobserver.ie recently ran a poll asking our readers 'Do you think Leitrim schools should open this week?"

And it appears many parents are not happy with the the idea of schools re-opening in light of the huge number of confirmed Covid cases in recent days.

In fact 254 parents said no to our poll question while 145 believe schools should re-open.

To have your say in our poll go to https://www.leitrimobserver.ie/poll/home/714277/reader-poll-do-you-think-leitrim-schools-should-open-this-week.html

Meanwhile a leading teachers' union is seeking a "delayed and staggered reopening" of schools at a meeting with the Department of Health today (January 4) due to safety concerns.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has warned that reopening schools without introducing additional safety measures would be an “unacceptable risk”.

The union, which represents around 18,500 secondary teachers, met yesterday to assess the return of schools as Covid-19 cases hit record highs, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The meeting heard that there is unease among members around the safety of staff and pupils.

“The ASTI is deeply concerned that the Minister for Education may re-open schools without putting in place additional measures necessary to safeguard the health and safety of students and school staff” the union said in a statement.