2021 new car registrations up 19% but Leitrim only county to show a decrease

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle registrations statistics for 2021.

Total new car registrations for 2021, finished at 104,932 +19% on 2020 (88,325) and down 10.4% on 2019 (117,109).

In Co Leitrim there were 390 new registrations, down from 397 in 2020 which equates to a drop of 1.76%, the only county in the country to show a drop.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2021 saw an increase of 32.3% (28,741) compared to 2020 (21,732) and +13.4% 2019 (25,336). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 31.5% (2,716) in comparison to 2020 (2,066) and +2.1% on 2019 (2,659).

Imported Used Cars saw 63,617 registrations a decrease of 20.4% on 2020 (79,969) and a decrease of 44.2% on 2019 (113,926).

A total of 8,646 new electric cars were registered in 2021, an increase on the 4,013 registrations seen in 2020 and 3,444 in 2019.

Other stats of note show a changing market place in 2021. Diesel accounted for 33.44%, Petrol 32.16%, Hybrid 16.22%, Electric 8.24%, and Plug-In Hybrid 7.26%. Diesel remains the most popular engine type despite a decline in its market share last year (9.85%) while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid continue to gain market share in 2021.

Manual transmissions account for (50.95%) in market share, while automatic transmissions (48.93%) continue to increase their popularity again this year.

The hatchback remains Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2021. While grey is the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past six years.