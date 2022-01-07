Minimum alcohol pricing is driving people north of the border

The new minimum alcohol pricing rules are driving people to Northern Ireland in search of cheaper prices.
Fermanagh's off licences are stocking up in expectation of a boost of sales from customers from the Republic.
The new rules, introduced as a measure to reduce excessive alcohol consumption by reducing binge drinking, sees drink generally becoming more expensive and are expected to a surge in the number of shoppers crossing the border to buy drink.
The new law will see one gram of alcohol costing a minimum of 10c, which is approximately 8.5p. The minimum price for any drink will be €1, with a standard drink in Ireland containing ten grams of alcohol. A pub measure of spirits, a small glass of wine, or a half pint of beer are all classed as one standard drink.
This will mean, for example, a standard bottle of wine will not be allowed to be sold for less than €7.40, while a can of beer will be at least €1.70. Spirits such as gin or vodka with an alcohol content of more than 40 percent will not be able to be sold for less than €20.70 and a 700ml bottle of whiskey for less than €22.
Twenty-four cans of Budweiser will go from €24 to €40.71.
