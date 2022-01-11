Search

11 Jan 2022

Own something unique in 2022 from Leitrim Design House

Sale on at Leitrim Design House

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Start the new year on a positive note and treat yourself to something special like a unique designer gift from The Leitrim Design House.
Their sale started this week in the shop in The Dock and online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie.
All items are 100% Irish and there are gifts for kids, women and men.

Make the greatest savings in the curated selection of superb Irish art. It’s the perfect moment to start or expand your own art collection. Even for small pockets you can make big savings and smart investments. Select a piece of Irish art that will last a lifetime and beyond. This is your chance to own an original work to cherish and share for generations to come.
Support talented Irish artists in 2022 and with 20% off all of Irish made gifts including artwork, everyone’s a winner!
The current ARTWALL exhibition is the perfect place to start. Artist Alison Barry captures the magic of the Irish countryside with a subtle natural palette. Some of Alison’s work has already been snapped up and it’s easy to see why. We all appreciate nature so much more over the past couple of difficult years. Like nature, Art soothes the soul and raises our spirits.
Why not drop in and browse the Irish art collection at your leisure, the more you look, the more you develop your own sense of what artwork resonates with you.

John Ryan Ceramics

John Ryan Ceramics


Or purchase a Leitrim Design House gift voucher to help your loved one start their individual Irish art collection in the future.
For further queries or gift guidance call: (071) 905055, email visit The Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon or log on to www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie

