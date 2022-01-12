Search

12 Jan 2022

Leitrim's Raw Milk on Ear to the Ground this week

Hugh and Patrick Bradley - Leitrim Raw Milk

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Newtowngore's Bradley Family bring their Raw Milk prodcut to Ear to the Ground  this week. The show will air on Thursday, January 12 at 7pm on RTE One.


For the last 15 years or so, the formula for many Dairy Farmers has been more land, and more cows to produce more milk to increase profits. But in Leitrim, a farmer constrained by land availability has found that his winning formula has been fewer cows, less milk and more money in his pocket.

Ella Mc Sweeney visited the farm of Patrick Bradley from Newtowngore, to see his mixed herd of cows, who produce the unpasteurised raw milk that he has started selling both locally and nationwide.

