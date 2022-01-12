Search

12 Jan 2022

Nominate your Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year 2021

We’ve just started a new year but we’ve decided to take a look back at 2021 and ask our readers to select their Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of the Year for 2021.

2021 saw Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins lift the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC title for the first time since 1990 after they defeated defending champions Mohill in what has been universally acclaimed as an epic encounter while Glencar Manorhamilton continued their dominance of Ladies club football by winning back to back Senior titles.

We are asking our readers to look back over the 2021 Leitrim Mens and Ladies Club Championships at adult level in every grade and pick out their best 15 mens and ladies footballers.

We want our readers to consider more than just the Senior grade - the Intermediate and Junior grades featured some exceptional individual displays and the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year awards are an opportunity to recognise the great performances we witnessed over the Summer.

The format for the selection of the Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will see readers nominate their team via the accompanying coupon which will also be available to download from our website www.leitrimobserver.ie

Based on the nominations received, the next step will see us draw up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year which will be revealed in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 19, and also online.

Fans can then vote in our online poll for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on the Mens and Ladies teams. The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most votes.

The closing date for voting will be Friday, January15, at 5pm. One major difference this year is that voting for the final 15 will be completely online due to the volume of entries received last year.

The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 26.

Any player that lined out in the 2020 Club Championship for their Club’s Mens or Ladies team at any level (Senior, Intermediate or Junior) is eligible for nomination so now it is over to you, our Leitrim Club Teams of the Year selectors!

Completed nomination forms are to be returned by post to Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to sport@leitrim observer.ie with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

The closing date for receipt of the nomination forms is Monday, January 17, at 12 noon

A YEAR NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN

THE LAST POINT

