Creative Ireland funding for Leitrim Arts

Modern Day Mummers in Leitrim
Leitrim Arts will receive €171,161 of the €6.6 million for the 2022 Creative Ireland Programme Creative Communities initiativeannounced today.
In 2021 this fund enabled local authorities to deliver nearly 1,500 community-led creative projects. This funding has proved to be an important flexible resource that has enabled local authorities to sustain and develop vibrant creative communities.
This funding includes planning for an enhanced Cruinniú na nÓg - Ireland’s national day celebrating young people’s creativity in June 2022. There will be projects around Creativity in Older Age with opportunities for older people to participate in creative activities. Finally, Creative Climate Action projects in partnership with Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications will use the talents of artists and the wider creative industries to connect people with profound changes happening in our environment, society and economy arising from climate change.
Last year in Leitrim some of the project funded included the Picture Me photographic project and Modern Day Mummers.
