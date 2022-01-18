€12,000 for feasibility study of North Leitrim river under OPW's Minor Flood Mitigation Works

The study will be carried out on the River Bonet
Leitrim County Council has been allocated €12,122 to carry out a feasibility study on the Bonet River, Dromahair, Co Leitrim as part of the OPW's Minor Flood Mitigation Works.
The funding was announced by the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O'Donovan.
