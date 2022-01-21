Have you heard? 2021 Writing Time award winners podcast

The overall winner of the 2021 Writing Time Award was Donal O‘Kelly for his story 'Boxing'.

The runners-up were Paddy Mc Kenna for his story 'What are ya having, big fella?' and Cróna Gallagher for her poem 'Feda Bus - Bundoran Stop'.

The Dock and The Reading Room Bookshop are delighted to present all this month a podcast of the writers reading their winning entries for your enjoyment.

The 2021 Writing Time Award was open to writers of fiction, poetry and creative non-fiction and with over 60 entries from writers from all over the county and country and it was a tough job for the judges to decide on an eventual winner and runners up.

The Writing Time Award is jointly organised in partnership between The Reading Room Bookshop and The Dock Arts Centre.

The purpose of the award is to provide the winning writer with an opportunity to concentrate on their own work; to resolve or develop new writing.

This is a wonderful listen and is available for all to listen for free until January 30.



You can listen on www.dock.ie or on www.soundcloud.ie searching for the Dock Arts Centre.

The podcasts vary from between 2 minutes to 15 minutes. Less than 30 minutes to listen to all three - and you won't want those minutes to end.

The authors read out their entries - so you know this is exactly how they are supposed to be read, what words are important, which wants deserve emphasis.

And you never know a listen to the authors may inspire you to take to paper or laptop to pen your own prose for the 2022 writing awards.