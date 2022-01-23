Community Heritage Grant Scheme now open for Leitrim groups and organisations

The Heritage Council has allocated in the region of €1.5 million to its Community Grant Scheme 2022.

The aim of this scheme is to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites; that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, or objects (including buildings).

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment. This scheme is intended to enable communities and heritage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to continue their work in this area or to start new initiatives.

Project Timeframe

Projects that can be commenced after an offer date in mid-April and completed before 19th September 2022 can be considered under this scheme.

Who can apply?

• The scheme is open to:

• voluntary and community groups

• heritage-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs)

• not-for-profit heritage organisations

• Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) participants

• Adopt a Monument Programme participants

• Second and third level educational bodies (excludes private institutions)

Applications from other organisations, private companies or individuals will not be considered.

How to apply

Submit your application via The Heritage Council's Online Grants System by Wednesday, 16th February 2021 at 5pm. Applications or supporting documents cannot be submitted after this time.

Queries about the application pack

The Heritage Council staff are working remotely at present, If you have queries after reading the application pack, please email aryan@heritagecouncil.ie, Tel: 087 8142033 (between 12noon – 4pm, Monday to Friday)