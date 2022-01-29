Kiltyclogher designated Leitrim Heritage village

Statue of Sean MacDiarmada in Kiltyclogher
Kiltyclogher is to be recognised as Leitrim’s Heritage and Cultural Village, based on its social importance and as the homestead of 1916 Signatory Sean MacDiarmada.
Cllr Sean McDermott said he first mooted this back in 2016 and it received full approval from councillors. He said Kilty’s status would not “take away from any other town or village in the county.” He was supported by Cllr Padraig Fallon who had also placed a similiar ammendment in the County Development Plan 2023-2029.
Leitrim County Council did have some issues with this amendment as they were unsure if this would affect heritage and grants for other areas in the county. But the council agreed to designate Kiltyclogher as a Heritage and Cultural village and also evaluate and rank other heritage centres throughout the county.
Senior Planner Bernard Greene said if Manorhamilton is found to have over 1500 population in the next census it could apply to the Department of Tourism and Heritage to be named a Heritage Town.
