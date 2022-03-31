Search

01 Apr 2022

Cancer Centre for West and Northwest of Ireland included in National Development Plan 2021 - 2030

Launch of what is arguably the single biggest commitment to health in the West and Northwest

The West and Northwest of Ireland have the highest national incidence of cancer

Leitrim Observer reporter

31 Mar 2022 3:55 PM

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Today, marks the launch of what is arguably the single biggest commitment to health in the West and Northwest of Ireland in a generation, the inclusion of the Cancer Centre project in the National Development Plan. This much-needed centre will ensure that all cancer patients receive access to a timely diagnosis and the essential care and treatment they need. 

Most recent data confirms that 31% of overall deaths are due to cancer compared to 29% due to cardiovascular disease - cancer is the commonest cause of death in Ireland.  There are over 24,000 patients diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland and nearly 10,000 deaths. Numbers of cancer diagnoses are set to double by 2040.

The West and Northwest of Ireland are the most disadvantaged and geographically dispersed with a higher-than-average older population and higher incidence of cancer overall. Unfortunately, the worst outcomes for cancer are seen in the West of Ireland. Without a fit for purpose Cancer Centre, quality care cannot be delivered, a functional Cancer Centre at Galway University Hospital and functional, Regional Cancer Infrastructure is required as a matter of urgency.

Speaking at today’s launch, Prof Michael Kerin, Director Saolta-NUI Galway Cancer Network, said: “The West and Northwest of Ireland have the highest national incidence of cancer and the lowest survival rates for breast and lung cancer. Currently, cancer care is competing with emergency and elective health care. Providing comprehensive care to patients in this region requires functional cancer teams, working as a network and underpinned by fit for purpose infrastructure.”

“Delivering on the commitment in the National Development Plan is urgently required and I am encouraged by the support of Cancer Care West, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute and NUI Galway in facilitating today’s event to highlight the need for the comprehensive cancer centre at Galway University Hospital and a network for the region. I am confident that with political and stakeholder support the necessary infrastructure can be delivered in a time frame that will be in keeping with Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan”.

Also commenting on today’s launch, Tony Canavan, CEO Saolta University Healthcare Group, said: “The development of a comprehensive Cancer Centre in Galway is a priority for the Saolta Group.  We are very pleased that it has been included in the National Development Plan and we are fully committed to delivering on the Centre as part of a cancer network for the region.”

The Cancer Centre’s development will allow the delivery of cancer care to the region in a predictable manner in a modern fit for purpose facility with access to cancer care underpinned by clinical trials, research and education, staff and student development. This is entirely in line with the Sláintecare proposals and Europe’s beating cancer plan to save three million lives by 2030.

Richard Flaherty, CEO, Cancer Care West, concludes by reinforcing the need for this much needed centre, “As the West of Ireland cancer charity we are strongly committed to ensuring that cancer patients in our region deserve the best treatments and outcomes. The delivery of a world class cancer centre is crucial to achieving this. We strongly support this project, and we look forward to its delivery as soon as possible.”

