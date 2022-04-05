Leitrim man said he could get diplomatic immunity from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

A Gorvagh man who was before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on a public order charge told the court he could get diplomatic immunity from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This was one of a number of claims David O’Malley (38) of Gorvagh, Mohill made in an attempt to have his case adjourned to a later date.

The smartly dressed pony-tailed defendant who clutched a book he described as the Holy Bible in his hand, was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour at Corrib Oil, Carrick-on-Shannon on January 21 last year.



The case was listed for hearing last Tuesday after a number of adjournments.

It was due to start before lunch, but the defendant wanted a deferral as he claimed that a witness on his behalf was not able to be present.

Judge Alan Mitchell said the case would go on after lunch.

When it was re-called the defendant applied for a dismissal on the grounds that the gardai had not arrested, charged and cautioned him.

“This is a criminal case, and that must happen,” said the defendant.

Judge Mitchell said the gardai had that option or to serve a summons which they had done in this case.

The judge added that the defendant was properly before the court.

The defendant said this case went back to January 2021 and was becoming like a “soap omnibus”

Judge Mitchell added that it was a Section 6 public order charge and was “for hearing today.”

The defendant then referred to the global pandemic “which had started in China.”

Judge Mitchell said the court was well aware of the pandemic over the past few years.

He added that the only way the defendant’s application for an adjournment would be considered would be if he himself had Covid and had proof of same.

Mr O'Malley then applied to have the case tried ‘as Gaeilge’.

He said it was his constitutional right and asked the judge: “An bhfuil Gaeilge agat?”



The judge turned down this application as well saying the defendant had previous chances to make this submission but failed to do so.

Judge Mitchell said the defendant was trying to delay matters.

The defendant said he was prepared to go ahead with the case when it was called last January. He added that the “butcher, baker and candlestick makers were all absent.”

It was pointed that cases were put back due to Covid on that date and the State were not able to go ahead on that date.

Judge Mitchell said that Covid was still here, but “I am prepared to go ahead.”

The defendant said he had been in touch with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and he could “get diplomatic immunity from them.”

The defendant asked the judge if, “a reasonable gent like yourself,” would allow him to get “mature legal advice.”

But the judge turned down this application also saying he had previous chances to be legally represented but he did not take those chances.

The defendant replied: “Is that fair, can I have a jury.”



That was refused also as the judge said this was a summary matter and did not need a jury.

The court heard there were three witnesses in the case, a garda witness and two civilian witnesses.

The judge told the defendant that if he was pleading guilty, he would be dealt with reasonably and it would probably be a fine.

The defendant said he was prepared to plead guilty.

The judge said the defendant had made many points, but they did not end up being valid.

When Garda Seamus Kelly began to give evidence, the defendant said he hoped that the court was not “rubbing my nose in it.”

The court heard the defendant had a total of 21 previous convictions including six for public order offences.

“It’s a vendetta,” said the defendant.



Garda Kelly told the court that he got a complaint from the female injured party that the defendant had approached her on the forecourt of the petrol station and called her “dirty” and said: “go back home” and “you don’t belong here.”

The defendant interrupted and said he wasn’t racist.

“I lived with a Jew and a Pakistani and one was a lecturer and the other worked on E-Bay and it opened my mind,” he said.

Referring to the charge, he said “an incident arose.”

It was at a car wash run by a Syrian and he had taken some water and the lady said he had skipped the queue and an argument ensued.

Judge Mitchell fined the defendant €150.