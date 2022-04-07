Court approves PIA allowing man write off over €19m in debt

The High Court has approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement allowing a 59-year-old man to write-off over €19m of his debts.

The PIA was approved in respect of Eamon Murray a of Killycarney, Blacklion, Co Cavan who works as a building foreman.

He had been involved in the building sector for any years.

Due to the financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent collapse of the Irish economy Mr Murray became insolvent and unable to pay his debts as they fell due.

His creditors include Bank of Ireland, which was owed the bulk of his debt of over €15m, AIB, the Revenue Commissioners, Start Mortgages and Everyday Finance.

Under the terms of his PIA, his creditors will receive a lump sum of €10,000, provided by a third party, over the next three months.

His principle private residence was excluded from the PIA, but that property will be retained.

The mortgage on that property is to be restructured.

The court heard he is divorced from his wife, has no dependent children, wishes to get on with his life and deal with his debts.

Under the terms of the PIP, he will also retain the BMW X5 SUV he uses for work.

The application to approve Mr Murray's PIA came before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey at the High Court on Monday.

AIB had initially objected to the PIA, which is 12 months in duration, being approved.

However the objection was withdrawn the court heard, and the judge approved the arrangement.

The PIA was proposed to the court by Mr Murray's Personal Insolvency Practioner (PIP) Nicholas O'Dwyer, who was represented in the court proceedings by Keith Farry Bl.

In a sworn statement the PIP said that the PIA represented a better outcome to Mr Murray's creditors than if he was adjudicated a bankrupt.

It also allows Mr Murray to resolve his indebtedness.

The court also heard that receivers had previously been appointed over several property assets in which Mr Murray had an interest in.