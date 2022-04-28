Carrick Carnival launch fundraising drive for this year's festival

The committee of Carrick Carnival, the popular community and arts festival in Carrick-on-Shannon are running a five day event in the town on Thursday to Monday, June 2 to 6, and are looking for your support!

Previous Carrick Carnival events ran from 2013 and 2019 and the current committee, made up of business people, residents and active community members, want to help promote Carrick and the local area and have a bit of craic after two very forgettable summers!

They are looking forward to bringing a packed schedule of events, including festival favourites such as Taste of Carrick, live music, riverside fun, street entertainment, kids fun days and much much more.

Costs such as entertainment, suppliers and overheads have increased dramatically this year and in order to keep as many events free admission or low cost to enter they have decided to meet some of the costs through an online fundraiser.

The committee has established a gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-support-carrick-carnival-2022-festival

Anything you can give will be very helpful and will go directly towards funding the festival.

The public are urged to please support this appeal.

Thank you very much and please follow them @CarrickCarnival on all socials!