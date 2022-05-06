Search

06 May 2022

Sligo Engineering & Tech Expo returns with biggest year ever

Mechanical and Precision Engineering Award for locals

Sligo Engineering & Tech Expo returns with biggest year ever

The Mechanical and Precision Engineering Award went to a group project with Brian Forkan (Sligo), Connall McGowan (Tullaghan), Damien McLoughlin (Arigna) and Dean Treacy (Dublin)

Reporter:

reporter

06 May 2022 1:00 PM

The 8th Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo returned to an all in-person event and welcomed its largest attendance ever in Sligo last week.

Over 1,200 visitors to the Expo enjoyed an array of talks and projects including robotics, automated machinery and smart-home devices.

The Expo, which is sponsored by global healthcare company Abbott, offers potential engineering and computing students the opportunity to interact with leading engineering and technology companies from across Ireland and showcasing projects from Atlantic TU Sligo final year students.

Over 100 final year students presented their projects which included some projects that reflect a changing world with; Social Distance Detectors, Cryptocurrency wallet and car-pooling app.

Climate change was also a key theme at the event with projects on floating offshore wind turbines and low energy heating systems.

Some of the other unique exhibits included an electronic guide dog and a smart toaster that will end the age-old problem of burnt toast!

The Mechanical and Precision Engineering Award went to a group project with Brian Forkan (Sligo), Connall McGowan (Tullaghan, Co Leitrim), Damien McLoughlin (Arigna, Co Roscommon) and Dean Treacy (Dundrum, Dublin). This group of students also won the Abbott Diabetes Care Ronan Healy Memorial Award for their Automated Training & Display Rig.

Ronan Healy was a former student of IT Sligo (now ATU Sligo) and employee of Abbott who sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in March 2021. Mr Healy was a much loved student and colleague and is remembered fondly by everyone who knew him. The award was set up by Abbott to remember the young father of one from Roscommon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media