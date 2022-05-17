Search

17 May 2022

Attirory route the preferred preference for Carrick Bypass

Affected householders informed this morning

Attirory route the preferred preference for Carrick Bypass

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

17 May 2022 11:59 AM

The preferred option corridor for the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon Bypass has been selected and it will go through the Attirory and Cortober areas before rejoining the N4 in Co Roscommon.

Affected householders along the 300m wide route corridor have received letters this morning outlining the proposed route.

Carrick-on-Shannon area councillors are to be briefed by Leitrim County Council officials this afternoon and the preferred transport route option will go on public display tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, May 18 and 19, in The Landmark Hotel from 2pm to 8pm on both days. Members of the design team will be available to answer any questions.

What has become clear is that the route option will not now include a continuation of the Dromod Rooskey bypass through Annaduff and will be a much closer route to the town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Included in the proposal is an urban link road between the R280 and the Castlecarra Road which will help to take even more traffic from the town. This proposed road has a 150m wide corridor.

Residents have been told the 300m/150m corridors do not represent the actual width of the proposed roads or the potential lands to be acquired. The corridor indicates the lands within which the proposed roads could be developed.

The exact details of the land take, earth works, junction, side road design and mitigation measures will be developed in the next phase of the planning and design process

Leitrim County Council are developing the project in partnership with Roscommon County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport. Arup are the technical advisors appointed to progress the planning and design phases of the project.

Carrick-on-Shannon has been choked with traffic problems in recent years, particularly at weekends and huge tailbacks are not uncommon on both sides of the bridge.

Residents in the Attirory area have been particularly vocal about the proposed route with a number of residents in housing estates expressing their concerns about the proximity of the proposed road to their properties. Among the estates affected are Glas na hAbhainn, Ard na Sí and Cnoc na Sí as well as other property and land owners in the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media