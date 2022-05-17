Attirory route the preferred preference for Carrick Bypass

The preferred option corridor for the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon Bypass has been selected and it will go through the Attirory and Cortober areas before rejoining the N4 in Co Roscommon.

Affected householders along the 300m wide route corridor have received letters this morning outlining the proposed route.

Carrick-on-Shannon area councillors are to be briefed by Leitrim County Council officials this afternoon and the preferred transport route option will go on public display tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, May 18 and 19, in The Landmark Hotel from 2pm to 8pm on both days. Members of the design team will be available to answer any questions.

What has become clear is that the route option will not now include a continuation of the Dromod Rooskey bypass through Annaduff and will be a much closer route to the town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Included in the proposal is an urban link road between the R280 and the Castlecarra Road which will help to take even more traffic from the town. This proposed road has a 150m wide corridor.

Residents have been told the 300m/150m corridors do not represent the actual width of the proposed roads or the potential lands to be acquired. The corridor indicates the lands within which the proposed roads could be developed.

The exact details of the land take, earth works, junction, side road design and mitigation measures will be developed in the next phase of the planning and design process

Leitrim County Council are developing the project in partnership with Roscommon County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport. Arup are the technical advisors appointed to progress the planning and design phases of the project.

Carrick-on-Shannon has been choked with traffic problems in recent years, particularly at weekends and huge tailbacks are not uncommon on both sides of the bridge.

Residents in the Attirory area have been particularly vocal about the proposed route with a number of residents in housing estates expressing their concerns about the proximity of the proposed road to their properties. Among the estates affected are Glas na hAbhainn, Ard na Sí and Cnoc na Sí as well as other property and land owners in the area.