Charity cycle takes place from Leitrim to Killarney

The Gallagher Group, headed by Aughnasheelin man Pat Gallagher, and Glencar Construction, both based in the UK, sponsored the 'On Yer Bike' cycling challenge from Leitrim to Killarney which took place from Thursday to Saturday, May 12-14.
The cycle challenge was in aid of the Lighthouse Club who support the construction industry in the UK through emotional and financial support to the construction community through their 24/7 construction industry helpline.
The 201 miles cycle departed from Lough Rynn Castle Hotel on Thursday morning after a gala dinner the previous night with special guest speaker, former Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll.
The Gallagher family, Lyndsey, Pat and Stephen welcome guest speaker Brian O'Driscoll to the launch of the charity cycle in Lough Rynn Castle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.