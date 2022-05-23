Council approves planning for Regional Sports Campus for Carrick-on-Shannon

In what was described as "a game changer", Leitrim County Council has granted planning approval for an all inclusive recreational and multi-sport campus servicing the Upper Shannonside Region.

The Shannonside Regional Recreation Campus will be based on the Castlecara Road in Carrick-on-Shannon adjacent to the existing GAA facilities of Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and St Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club.

It will service a wide range of sporting and recreational pursuits catering for junior and senior participants, teams and individuals, amateurs and elite athletes across a range of field, track and indoor disciplines.



The purpose of the Shannonside Regional Recreation Campus is to build a regional sports campus to serve the needs of the entire community. A campus that will ensure that everyone, regardless of their ability, age or gender, can play, perform and participate in their chosen recreational activity to their best ability.

The proposed regional sporting facility will consist of:

• one full size all weather pitch,

• 8 lane running track with an internal grass pitch & athletics field,

• indoor basketball courts,

• gym,

• changing rooms,

• function rooms,

• physiotherapy rooms,

• internal equipment storage,

• external equipment storage,

• hurling wall,

• stand & viewing area,

• canteen,

• boiler rooms,

• offices,

• site & pitch lighting,

• site parking & set down along with upgrading of existing entrance to St. Mary’s GAA facility,

• landscaping & all associated site works.

A meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District this morning approved and formally adopted the Chief Executive's report into the sports campus.

Cllr Enda Stenson proposed its approval and commended Leitrim County Council for its foresight in pursuing the sports campus.

He said it is badly needed for the whole region.

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire seconded the proposal and congratulated the team involved including the planning department of Leitrim County Council.

