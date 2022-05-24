Approval for new €30 million community hospital for Carrick-on-Shannon

In yet another positive news story for Co Leitrim, a new 90 bedded unit in Carrick-on-Shannon with an overall project cost in excess of €30m has been approved under the HSE’s Capital Development Programme.

This project involves the construction of a 90 bed HIQA compliant Community Nursing Unit (CNU) located at Ballynamony Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The 90 beds will be in a combination of Long Stay, Short Stay and Dementia Wards. The building will also accommodate a designated Rehabilitation Facility on Level 2.

Over €130 million has been approved today in Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo for HIQA compliance works.

The proposed design of the CNU aims to create a person-centred approach which supports the opportunity for older people to continue to direct their own lives in accordance with their cognitive and physical abilities, and in an environment which reflects the comforts of home.

This will be done by the creation of households within the overall centre. The intention is the normalization of care within the new CNU, assisting residents with everyday tasks.

Each long stay household will have 23 en-suite single bedrooms and 1 en-suite twin bedroom, a total of 25 residents. The short stay household will accommodate 20 residents in 20 en-suite single bedrooms.

Each household will have their own dayroom, dining room and kitchen area at the centre of the home. In each of the 25 bed households there will be one dayroom/ sun room and one shared dining room that can be compartmentalized, and which can open out to the gardens. There will also be a quiet room for reading, reflection or meeting with visitors which can also open out to the outdoor space.

Car parking will be provided on-site for staff and visitors.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “This funding is part of the wide spread of projects at varying stages of development taking place across Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo. Infrastructure is another area where considerable investment has been made. This infrastructure is vital in enabling us to deliver a high quality service to our patients and clients.”

Kevin Gunn, Acting Estates Manager, HSE Estates said “We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in Community Healthcare area to enable this programme of capital development works.

"Other facilities that will benefit from this funding include St. John’s Community Hospital in Sligo, Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit, Carndonagh Community Hospital, Buncrana Community Nursing Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, Rameltom Community Nursing Unit, Dungloe Community Hospital and will see the construction of an 80 bedded Community Nursing Unit in Ballyshannon and a 110 bed Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny.”

Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said, “There is an agreed programme in place between the Department of Health, the HSE and HIQA to bring older public Community Nursing Units, many of which are well in excess of 100 years old, up to the required infrastructure standards.

This Capital Programme is well established and the HSE is continuing to make progress to ensure that all our community nursing units meet HIQA Standards and Requirements. While the timelines for completion of the CNU Programme were affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic, significant progress continues to be made.”