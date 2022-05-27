Mental health awareness signs to be installed in local clubs

Frank Considine, Samaritans Outreach presenting Mary Gordon, D.A.R.C, and Tracey Kelly, Leitrim County GAA Health and Wellness, with a Samaritan Awareness Roundel
Samaritans Outreach are delighted Dromahair Arts and Recreation Centre (D.A.R.C.) and St Patrick’s GAA Dromahair have agreed to install a Samaritan Roundel in the Dromahair community grounds to remind potentially vulnerable visitors that the Samaritans will be there for them.
Samaritans are hoping to have these installed all around the area in clubs, sports facilities, community centres where anyone in a time of stress will have a reminder we are there for them at any time, day or night.
Dialling 116123 a person at the end of the phone will listen to their concerns in a completely non-judgemental way and might be just what is needed to relieve any distress they are feeling.
If anyone is interested please contact Frank Considine on Sligo.Outreach@Samaritans.org
Frank Considine, Samaritans Outreach presenting Mary Gordon, D.A.R.C, and Tracey Kelly, Leitrim County GAA Health and Wellness, with a Samaritan Awareness Roundel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.