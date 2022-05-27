Carrick residents wants concerns heard before bypass is designed

Residents groups in the Attirory area are to seek a meeting with representatives of the TII, Leitrim and Roscommon County Councils and Arup consultants prior to the design stage of the proposed new N4 Carrick-on-Shannon bypass, stating “we want to be involved throughout this process.”

The chosen route was met with dismay last week by residents groups on the Leitrim side of the bridge. Residents of three housing estates had raised over 1,000 issues in their submissions prior to the preferred route being selected.

Three large housing estates in the Attirory area: Cnoc na Sí, Ard na Sí and Glas na hAbhainn, had joined forces to oppose the road being sited in their particular area.

Residents there say now that the decision has been made, it is imperative they are allowed voice their concerns before and during the design stage so that the road is situated as far from them as possible and no issues arise for any of the three estates affected.

Information days were held in The Landmark Hotel last Wednesday and Thursday to allow members of the public to see maps of the selected route and to discuss issues with officials and engineers from the local authorities and from the consultants involved in the project.

Jennifer King, spokesperson for Glas na hAbhainn residents, expressed her disappointment at the information days and felt the officials should have been better prepared to answer concerns raised.

Chief among the concerns for Jennifer are the possible displacement of water in front of Glas na hAbhainn and the potential for flooding in the estate. Also of concern is the affect a new road would have on their wastewater treatment plant which is situated within the constraints boundary of the new road.

Another issue of the three estates is the actual height of the proposed new road structure and that properties will be overlooked by the new road.

One of the estates, Cnoc na Sí, has been taken in charge by Leitrim County Council, but the other two remain private estates.

“We want them to understand our concerns and address us through the design process,” said Jennifer,

“They have to give valid reasons for the amount of land being CPO'd and we need to put our case forward that they need to buy all the land in front of us and put in the necessary noise barriers and planting.

“We need it to be as far away as possible and as hidden as possible and to ensure there are no issues for any of the estates,” she said.

Jennifer said the residents have agreed to list all their points of concern in a letter and ask for a meeting with the officials involved with one representative from each of the estates attending.

This meeting is needed sooner rather than later, she said, as the road is now going straight into the design stage and will take between 6 and 9 months to complete.

“We want to be involved throughout this process and we have to show we are working with them,” remarked Jennifer.