Official launch of Kiltyclogher Sensory Community Garden

Kiltyclogher Sensory Community Garden will be officially launched on Friday, June 10 at 2.30pm on Kiltyclogher Community Garden.
One of two projects in Leitrim funded by CLAR and Leitrim County Council, and although delayed by lockdowns the garden is now complete and open to the public.
Come along to celebrate this beautiful community garden in the centre of Kiltyclogher.
Refreshments served.
Spread the word.
