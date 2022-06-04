Leitrim deaths, Saturday June 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Bridie Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim



Bridie (Bridgett) Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade and formerly, Mill Road, Kinlough, and Blanchardstown, Dublin, June 2nd 2022, peacefully, at the residence if her niece, Siobhain and John Gerard Mc Gloin. Bridie's remains will repose on Friday from 4-10pm and on Saturday from 4-10pm, for anyone who would like to offer their condolences (Eircode F91W2N1, Ahanlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim). Removal of remains on Sunday, via Largydonnell back road, to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral, please

Bridie is predeceased by her sister Maureen, brothers Paddy Joe, Willie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Bridie will be sadly missed by her brother Terence and sister in law Margaret, her nieces and nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of any family member.

William Kenny Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of William Kenny Carrick-on-Shannon Co.Leitrim, formerly Cabra Dublin. In the exceptional care of the Nursing staff at the North West hospice Sligo. William will be sadly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends. William's remains will be reposing at The Baptist Church Cartron Village Sligo F91XE42, from 10am-12pm on Saturday 4th of June followed by a celebration of Williams life, followed by burial in Carrowcrin cemetery, Dromahair Co.Leitrim. No flowers Donations in Lieu of flowers to North West hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Breedge Kenny (née Hanrahan), Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



KENNY, Breedge (nee Hanrahan), (Drumshanbo, Leitrim), May 31st, 2022 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the staff in the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her husband Leo; very sadly missed by her loving children, Orla (Morahan, Leitrim Village), Caitriona (Clarke, New York), Padraig and Oisin, sons-in-law, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, Laura, grandchildren, Dara, Niall, Niamh, Cathal, Kate and Cian, sisters, Evelyn, Claire and Agnes, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, 3rd June, (Eircode NR1 R156). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, 4th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo www.northwesthospice.ie

Thomas (Tom) McCorry, Rush, Dublin / Blacklion, Cavan



McCorry (Brookfield, Rush, Co. Dublin, formerly of Blacklion, Co. Cavan) – June 2, 2022, Thomas (Tom) in Rush Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty, sons David and Mark and brother, Terry. Thomas will be dearly missed by his sisters Kathleen (New York), Sue (Kenmare), Detta (Dublin), brothers, James (Butlersbridge) and Patsy (Blacklion), daughter-in-law Cindy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Rush on Saturday morning from 11am to 1:30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in St. Maur's Church, Rush, followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush.

Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. 2nd June 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Willie John (Bill), sister Ellen, nephew Gerard and niece Theresa. Beloved husband to Chris, loving father to Sandra and Gary, father-in-law to Fergus, Grandfather to Arlene, Cíara, Conán, Oisín, Ruairí and Fiachra, and their partners Keith, Courtney and Frank. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the carers and medical staff who cared for Phil in his last few years.

Removal from his residence Saturday morning, 4th June, for funeral Mass at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral may be viewed via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle

Frank McCaffrey, Kilmacud, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal



McCAFFREY, Frank (Kilmacud and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal). Beloved husband for 62 years of Renee and adored father of Derek, Colin, Niall, Frankie and Hazel, died 31st of May 2022 peacefully in his 90th year with his family by his side at Blackrock Clinic. Former Managing Director of McGrattan, Kenny & McCaffrey Ltd, and President of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and ECA Ireland. He will be deeply missed by his family, his thirteen grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephew, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 09.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10 am. Those of you who will be unable to attend the Mass, may view it on the Parish webcam on this link https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/ . Committal prayers will take place at noon in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to RNLI https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/dun-laoghaire-lifeboat-station .

May they all Rest in Peace