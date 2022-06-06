Leitrim man to run up and down Croagh Patrick for 24 hours

Ultra runner Ricki Wynne is undertaking a unique challenge on Saturday, June 11.

He will be attempting to run up and down Croagh Patrick for 24 hours to try and break a world record.

The world record is for the most metres ascended and descended on foot in 24 hours. The current record is 22,769 metres.

Ricki, originally from Drumshanbo but now living in Leitrim Village, will have to run up and down Croagh Patrick 15 times inside 24 hours to break that record.

He will be wearing GPS trackers on the day to ensure he has it all recorded properly for the Guinness Book of World Records.

The world record attempt will starting at 10am and Ricki will run through the night and finish up at 10am on Sunday morning!

He is doing it to raise much needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The link for donations is www.idonate.ie/rickiwynne

Good luck Ricki!