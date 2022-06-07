Birth rate increased in Leitrim last year

Leitrim has recorded a slight rise in the number of children born last year according to new CSO figures.
There were 58,443 births in 2021, 2,484 more births compared with 2020.
This corresponds to a birth rate of 11.7 per 1,000 population, a rate increase of 0.5 from 2020.
Leitrim had the lowest number of registered births in 2021 with 405, but this was an increase from the year previous of 380. The average age of first time mothers in Leitrim last year was 33.7.
In Leitrim, 247 people died last year - down from 287 the year before. Diseases of the circulatory system were the biggest killer in Longford and Leitrim last year.
