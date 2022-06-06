Video: What is Leitrim Senior player Mark Diffley's favorite song?

Have you ever thought about what your favourite GAA players are listening to ahead of a big game?
GAA offical page on YouTube have been asking a few Senior County Players to talk about their music playlist ahead of big games.
This week Leitrim's Mark Diffley gave his list of favourite choons. He was very honest ... watch the video to find out what makes his number one!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.