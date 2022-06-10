Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Shauna Maloney

My name is Shauna Maloney, I am originally from Sligo but moved to Carrick-on-Shannon over a year ago and have since fallen in love with this well-renowned town. My sponsor is the fantastic McHugh's Bar located in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon. I attended IT Sligo and studied a Bachelors of Honours in Health Science and Physical Activity. I experienced an excellent mix of practical and theoretical learning across a large range of health-related topics including Health Science, Health Promotion and Communications. I am currently employed by Abbotts Pharmaceutical company. Here I work in a Clinical Chemistry lab helping in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a range of health conditions through our tests and life-changing diagnostic tools.

What do you see as the most important issue young Irish people are facing today?

I believe that the most important issue young Irish people are facing today is the mental health crisis that is currently existing in Ireland. I believe COVID-19 has had a profound lasting effect of young people’s mental health. Improving the nation's understanding awareness and attitudes toward mental health and allowing our young people to talk both openly and freely about mental health can help reduce the stigma and lift the silence.

Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?

From a young age I always looked forward to watching the Rose of Tralee, every year it is a beautiful celebration of Irish females across the globe and promotes inclusion and diversity which is something I am so passionate about. I wanted to represent the county that welcomed me with open arms and am very much looking forward to becoming a part of the Rose Family.