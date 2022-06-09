Search

09 Jun 2022

Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Niamh McNamara

Our 2022 Rose will be picked on Saturday, June 11 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Niamh McNamara

09 Jun 2022 6:59 PM

My name is Niamh McNamara (20) from Arigna. I am being kindly sponsored by RJS Pharmacy’s in Drumshanbo for the Leitrim Rose selection.
I am currently studying Occupational Safety and Health through ATU Sligo whilst working in Arigna Fuels and The Barge Steakhouse Leitrim Village. I am also a qualified Nail Technician which I enjoy doing in my spare time.
I was honoured to be given the title last month of this year's ‘An Tostal Colleen’ as part of Drumshanbo's Annual An Tostal Festival and was kindly put forward to take part in this amazing experience through the committee and my fantastic sponsor, RJS Pharmacy.

What is the most important issue affecting young people in Irish society today?
I think it goes without saying that poor mental health amongst young people in Ireland is a major issue at present. It is vital that the Mental Health services in this country drastically improve and soon. No one should have to suffer at the hands of a poor health system. We are loosing too many people who are loved by so many. It has affected too many families and communities across the country, especially in the last number of years, and this needs to change!

