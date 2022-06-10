Gold medal boxer Amy Broadhurst visits Carrigallen Vocational School

Declan Conboy, Principal, Eilis Mulligan, teacher, Amy Broadhurst and Cllr Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach, Leitrim County Council. Pictures: Willie Donnellan
2022 IBA World Light-Welterweight Champion Amy Broadhurst recently visited Carrigallen Vocational School at the invitation of teacher Eilish Mulligan who previously taught Amy at Coláiste Rís in Dundalk.
Amy was warmly welcomed by students, staff and board of management and was on hand to raise the Amber Flag which promotes positive mental health in the school.
