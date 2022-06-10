Search

10 Jun 2022

Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Orla McGovern

Our 2022 Rose will be picked on Saturday, June 11 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Orla McGovern

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

My name is Orla McGovern. I am 22 years old and have just recently qualified as a primary school teacher, after studying 4 years in St Patrick's College DCU, Dublin. I am currently teaching in my local primary school in St Brigid’s, Drumcong. I have lived in Lovely Leitrim all my life in a quite remote, townland called Castlefore. I live at home on my family farm with my Mum, Dad, 2 sisters and brother.
Cara All Care Pharmacy in Drumshanbo is my sponsor for the Leitrim Rose. I have worked here while at college and continue to work Saturdays, as I cannot bring myself to leave the outstanding team of girls I work with.

What is the most important issue affecting young people in Irish society today?
In my opinion one of the most important issues facing young Irish people today is mental health. We live in a world where we are constantly comparing ourselves to celebrities and other people online. Although it is healthy to have role models and competition, young people are put under tremendous pressure and stress. It is imperative to focus on promoting both physical and mental health. I believe by investing in the youth of society today we make for a better future for tomorrow.

Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?
I chose to go for the Leitrim Rose, as I thought it would be an unmissable opportunity to meet new people, to experience something different. Not only will it be good for me on a social level but also a personal level. I have always wanted to be a rose since I was a young girl. Watching the different Roses religiously every year inspired me to go forward for the Leitrim Rose, as well as the support and love from my family and friends.

