New ‘Stop Smoking’ clinics launched in Leitrim, Sligo and West Cavan

HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Department is delighted to announce the launch of Stop Smoking Service to include the clinics in Ballyshannon, Ballymote, Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Manorhamilton and Enniscrone and Sligo Town.

These clinics will ensure that stop smoking support is widely available to those wishing to stop smoking. Stop Smoking Service clinics in Sligo town are located in Markievicz House and Benbulben Chronic Disease Management Hub.

Launching the service at the Sligo Park Hotel, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan said, “Many more smokers can now get the help they need to quit in their own local area and in a way that suits them.

“These new clinics support the move toward a more community-centric model of healthcare, and will undoubtedly help realise our vision for a Tobacco Free Ireland.”

The aim of the service is to reduce the likelihood of disease and premature mortality. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in Ireland with 5,900 smokers dying each year from tobacco related diseases.

World No Tobacco day, which was held on May 31, aims to inform the public on the dangers of using tobacco and to raise awareness of what people can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

Cara O’Neill, HSE Head of Service Health and Wellbeing, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated that “The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing adding unnecessary pressure to our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.”

Liz Martin, HSE Senior Health Promotion and Improvement officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “Within our team we know the importance of promoting healthy lifestyle behaviours and prioritising the prevention and management of chronic disease. One in two smokers will die from a tobacco related disease so the single most important thing someone can do for their health is to stop smoking”.

A person is twice as likely to quit for good if they get support from a trained Stop Smoking Advisor, and twice as likely again if they match that support with approved quit products or medication.

Stop Smoking Advisors provide support at face to face clinics or virtually (phone, text or Attend Anywhere) or a mix of face to face and virtual support – whatever works best for the client.

For further information or support to stop smoking or to access the FREE Stop smoking service you can contact one of the following Stop Smoking Advisors:

Carrick-on-Shannon - Primary Care Centre, Greg Clark, 087 0608651, Greg.clark@hse.ie

Drumshanbo - Primary Care Centre, Elaine Cunniffe, 087 6461143, Elaine.cunniffe@hse.ie

Manorhamilton - Primary Care Centra, Elaine Cunniffe, 087 6461143, Elaine.cunniffe@hse.ie

Ballyshannon - An Clochar Health Campus, Elaine Cunniffe, 087 6461143, Elaine.cunniffe@hse.ie

Sligo - Markievicz House, Greg Clark, 087 0608651, Greg.clark@hse.ie

Virtual - (Thursday only 9am -2pm), Edel Hunt, 087 0624215, Edel.hunt@hse.ie

Or alternatively contact the national QUIT support team on 1800 201203 or www.quit.ie