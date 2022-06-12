Mohill Family Support Centre marks 20th anniversary

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke cuts a ribbon on a tree in Mohill Community Garden with Tina McLoughlin, Cathriona Charles and Majella McGovern. Pictures: Willie Donnellan
Bernie Donoghue, Leitrim Development Company, Cllr Enda Stenson, Susan Barry, Leitrim County Council, Majella McGovern, Coordinator, Mohill Family Support Centre, and Marian McGovern, Leitrim County Council
Cllr Paddy O'Rourke cuts a ribbon on a tree in Mohill Community Garden with Tina McLoughlin, Cathriona Charles and Majella McGovern. Pictures: Willie Donnellan
Pictured at the launch of Stop Smoking Services across Sligo, South Donegal, Leitrim & West Cavan Community Health Networks.
The newly developed state-of-the-art National Famine Museum will open to visitors at Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon in early July. An open day takes place next Tuesday, June 14
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.