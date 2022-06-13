Pictures: Leitrim's Ricki Wynne breaks world record

Drumshanbo man Ricki Wynne undertook a unique challenge on Saturday, June 11, breaking a world record while he was at it.

Ricki ran up and down Ireland's holy mountain, Croagh Patrick, for 24 hours straight, which took him 15 round trips.

An emotional Ricki posted on his Facebook page:

"What a day!!! The Reek 24hr Challenge is complete…. 115km, 12000 meters ascended and 12000 meters descended on one of the toughest mountains in Ireland, Croagh Patrick..

I cannot begin to thank everyone for the support and love that I received on this mammoth challenge… I’m so happy that I got to do it surrounded by friends and family but the main story here is Irish Motor Neurone Disease. Goal number one was to raise as much money as possible and the rest was just a bonus….. Thank you all so so much for all the kind and generous donations and please tag share this post so we can keep on raising more money….. And don’t worry I’ll be back training next week."

Pictured are Barry and Eamon Reynolds at the summit of Croagh Patrick supporting Ricki last weekend.

Ricki was wearing GPS trackers on the day to ensure he had it all recorded properly for the Guinness Book of World Records.

He started the challenge at 10am on Saturday and ran through the night, finishing up at 10am on Sunday morning!

Ricki undertook the run to raise much needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association to honour a close friend of his who is living with the dreadful condition, and to commemorate the memory of another Drumshanbo native who has passed away.

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. Currently, there is no cure for the disease.

The link for donations is www.idonate.ie/rickiwynne

Well done Ricki, everyone in Leitrim (and beyond) is really proud of your achievement and your great effort on behalf of Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.