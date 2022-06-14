Search

16 Jun 2022

St Mary's National School presents The Wizard of Augh

St Mary's National School presents The Wizard of Augh

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

14 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Follow the road to Aughnasheelin this weekend and join the pupils of St Mary's National School on their journey to meet the wonderful Wizard of Augh!

After a long break from performing their annual concert, the pupils are raring to go!  Every pupil will perform on stage, with Infants to First Class appearing in a new play 'Why? What? A Wizard?? and Second to Sixth class performing The Wizard of Augh.   

This very new twist on the original Wizard of Oz promises great entertainment including music,  dance and a host of very talented singers and performers.

The plays run on Saturday, 18th June at 7 pm and Sunday, 19th June at 5 pm.  Admission is optional, and there will also be a raffle on the night.

Come and join the pupils on their journey  - you won't regret it!!!!

