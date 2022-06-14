St Mary's National School presents The Wizard of Augh

Follow the road to Aughnasheelin this weekend and join the pupils of St Mary's National School on their journey to meet the wonderful Wizard of Augh!
After a long break from performing their annual concert, the pupils are raring to go! Every pupil will perform on stage, with Infants to First Class appearing in a new play 'Why? What? A Wizard?? and Second to Sixth class performing The Wizard of Augh.
This very new twist on the original Wizard of Oz promises great entertainment including music, dance and a host of very talented singers and performers.
The plays run on Saturday, 18th June at 7 pm and Sunday, 19th June at 5 pm. Admission is optional, and there will also be a raffle on the night.
Come and join the pupils on their journey - you won't regret it!!!!
