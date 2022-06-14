Lack of action from HSE and state agencies on hospital overcrowding inexcusable

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that it has no choice but to consult with its members resulting from persistent hospital overcrowding which is not being taken seriously as a workers’ health issue by the HSE.

There were 40 patients waiting for beds in Sligo University Hospital today (Tuesday) and and 51 yesterday (Monday), making it one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

529 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning (Tuesday), according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

425 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 104 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The top 5 most overcrowded hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick - 105

Cork University Hospital - 54

Sligo University Hospital - 40

St Vincent’s University Hospital - 40

University Hospital Galway - 35

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“The numbers of patients without a bed in Irish hospitals is completely unacceptable. For there to be 457 patients without a bed on a single day in the middle of June is not something we should accept as a given.

“The response thus far from the Health Services Executive, the Health and Safety Authority has been extremely lacking.

“The INMO has requested that the Emergency Department Taskforce meet as a matter of urgency three times and the response from the HSE has been inadequate. The fact that this important body has not convened in a time period where we have seen over 3566 patients on trolleys and a 76% increase in COVID hospitalisations since the 4th of June is completely inexcusable.