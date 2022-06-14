Search

16 Jun 2022

Lack of action from HSE and state agencies on hospital overcrowding inexcusable

Sligo one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country

Tullamore Hospital A&E one of the most overcrowded in the country

Sligo University Hospital is one of the most overcrowded in the country.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

14 Jun 2022 4:07 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that it has no choice but to consult with its members resulting from persistent hospital overcrowding which is not being taken seriously as a workers’ health issue by the HSE.

There were 40 patients waiting for beds in Sligo University Hospital today (Tuesday) and and 51 yesterday (Monday), making it one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

529 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning (Tuesday), according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

425 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 104 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The top 5 most overcrowded hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick - 105
Cork University Hospital - 54
Sligo University Hospital - 40
St Vincent’s University Hospital - 40
University Hospital Galway - 35

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“The numbers of patients without a bed in Irish hospitals is completely unacceptable. For there to be 457 patients without a bed on a single day in the middle of June is not something we should accept as a given.

“The response thus far from the Health Services Executive, the Health and Safety Authority has been extremely lacking.

“The INMO has requested that the Emergency Department Taskforce meet as a matter of urgency three times and the response from the HSE has been inadequate. The fact that this important body has not convened in a time period where we have seen over 3566 patients on trolleys and a 76% increase in COVID hospitalisations since the 4th of June is completely inexcusable.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media