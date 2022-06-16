Search

17 Jun 2022

Check out the teams from the Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals - GALLERY

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

16 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The bumper packed programme of Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals came to an end in recent weeks with a host of finals in various categories. 

Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol picture special

The following are the winners and runners-up in the finals:

  • Boys Division 1 Cup: Annaduff; St Joseph's Leitrim
  • Boys Division 1 Shield: St Patrick's NS Drumshanbo; St Manchan's Mohill
  • Girls Division 1 Cup: St Joseph's Leitrim; St Patrick's NS Drumshanbo
  • Girls Division 1 Shield: St Brigid's Drumcong; Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore
  • Boys Division 2 Cup: St Caillins Fenagh; Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore
  • Boys Division 2 Shield: St Clare's Manorhamilton; Scoil Mhuire NS Carrick-on-Shannon
  • Girls Division 2 Shield: St Manchan's NS Mohill; Scoil Mhuire NS Carrick-on-Shannon
  • Boys Division 3 Cup: Diffreen; Leckaun
  • Boys Division 3 Shield: St Hugh's Dowra; Drumlease
  • Girls Division 3 Shield: St Joseph's Aughavas; St Mary's Aughnasheelin
  • Girls Division 4 Cup: St Clare's Manorhamilton; Fatima Cloone
  • Boys Division 4 Shield: Carrigallen; Fatima Cloone
  • Girls Division 4 Shield: Aughawillan; St Mary's Drumlea
  • Boys Division 6 Cup: St Mary's Drumlea; Drumeela