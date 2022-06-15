Abbey Rovers tribute to Luke Byrne RIP

The following is a tribute from Abbey Rovers Soccer Club in Ballinamore to the late Luke Byrne from Corlough who passed away tragically in a car accident on Thursday June 9.

Many players pass through the Abbey Rovers Soccer Club but few leave the indelible impression that Luke Byrne left when he joined our U11 boys team in 2014.

With his Paul Scholes hair colouring and the playing style of Roy Keane, Luke became the talented bedrock of our team. His quiet unassuming manner belied his fierce determination and drive. Luke contributed both on and off the field with an ingrained confidence and good humour of a person who had so much to offer his community and friends.

We looked forward to monitoring his progress in life, both sporting and personal.

After his playing career ended with Rovers at U16 we delighted in hearing of his progress on the GAA field with Corlough GAA and both Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and Aughawillan GAA Clubs good humouredly bemoaned the fact that this fine young man and talent was not playing with us in Leitrim.

The shock that gripped your former teammates and coaches as word filtered out via text messages and WhatsApp was palpable as the realisation came home that this fine upstanding young man was gone in the most tragic of circumstances.

We can only offer our deepest heartfelt sympathies to Tony, Lorraine and Grace in this most difficult of times and assure ye that Luke’s sporting brothers will always cherish the happy memories that a smiling Luke Byrne thundering through midfield gave us.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis

- Patsy, Michael, Paul and your Abbey Rovers teammates