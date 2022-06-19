Indian student has near-miss with garda vehicle in North Leitrim

An Indian man currently studying privately in Dublin had a near miss, almost driving into a marked garda car at a roundabout.

Mayur Reddy, 133 Merridian Court, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15 pleaded guilty to having no insurance, driving without a driving licence, failing to produce insurance and failing to produce a licence at Station Road, Manorhamilton on July 31, last year.

Sgt Gerry Curley told the court that gardai had been on patrol in a garda vehicle at 12.35pm when the car driven by the defendant failed to stop at the roundabout, nearly colliding with the patrol car.

Speaking to the defendant at the scene Mr Reddy explained that he was living in Ireland for two years and had an Indian licence and an International Driver's Permit.

Mr Reddy was asked to produce documents within 10 days at a garda station but he failed to do so. He was also issued with a fixed charged penalty notice for driving without due care and attention but Sgt Curley said that this had been paid.

Defending solicitor, John Anderson explained his client was on a graduate student visa. He had been travelling with two flatmates to Donegal in a rental car on the date in question when the insured driver became tired and he opted to take over instead.

“Mr Reddy thought that he was covered by insurance but he wasn't,” acknowledged Mr Anderson.

“I also explained that he has to have an valid licence,” he added.

“He thought he had insurance. I am asking that you do not disqualify him as he hopes to get work in finance when he finishes his studies.”

Judge Sandra Murphy expressed concern that Mr Reddy was “here two years and had no valid licence,” to which Mr Reddy said that he was looking to do his learner's test.

“You are a smart man, you understand you shouldn't be driving,” said Judge Murphy.

Mr Reddy took the opportunity to produce his International Driving Permit to Sgt Curley in the court.

Judge Murphy said that in the circumstances she would convict and fine Mr Reddy €250 for no insurance but would not impose a disqualification “as he genuinely thought he was insured and did hold a International Driving Permit”. She convicted and fined him €150 for not having a valid licence and took the remaining charges into consideration.