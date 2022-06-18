No disqualification imposed for Leitrim man caught driving without insurance

A Carrick-on-Shannon man who pleaded guilty to driving without insurance has been fined €250 at the recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Ryan Wilkinson, Sinnan Apartment, Town Parks, Carrick-on-Shannon admitted the offence which happened at Spa Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 27 last year.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a further charge of having no licence.

Sergeant Gerry Curley told the court that gardai got a report of a road traffic accident at Spa Road, Carrick-on-Shannon. A car was on its side in the ditch.

Gardai spoke with a male who made a cautioned statement admitting that he had been driving the vehicle. It was noted that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor, Colm Conway, said his client had contacted the gardai himself about the minor road traffic accident adding that he knew that he was not insured.

He should get some credit for that and he did not want to leave the car where it might be a danger to other vehicles so he made a report to the gardai, Mr Conway stated.

The defendant is 22 and working full time and has a new car that is fully insured, and he also has a full licence.

At the time of the incident, he had no insurance and was saving money to get same as he was in the early stages of his employment.

He had made a “massive mistake” but needed his licence for his work.

Mr Conway asked Judge Sandra Murphy to use her discretion and not to ban the defendant from driving.

The judge remarked that the defendant was “lucky.”

Mr Conway said the defendant was working for a regional supermarket store and needed his licence to travel from store to store.

Judge Murphy then fined the defendant €250 and did not impose a driving ban given the special circumstances.

All other related charges were struck out.