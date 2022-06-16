Patrons asked to wear bright colours to funeral of local teen killed in Cavan crash

Funeral arrangements have been released for 17-year-old Luke Byrne from Corlough, Co Cavan who was killed following a crash outside Belturbet last week.

Luke Byrne, Teach Bríste, Tí Buí, (Teeboy), Corlough, Cavan died on Thursday, June 9 following a road traffic accident at N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet.



Luke will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Tony and Lorraine, his sister Grace, aunts Mary, Caroline, Siobhán & Tricia, uncle Swithin, extended family, class mates & teachers in St. Mogue’s College, Bawnboy and St. Patrick’s N.S. Corlough, fellow team-mates & all in Corlough GAA and Abbey Rovers Football club, work colleagues and staff at SuperValu Ballyconnell, scouting family in Ballinamore, his neighbours in Corlough and his many many friend.

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. In view of Luke’s short but very full life, his family would like if bright colours could be worn in tribute to him. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108

The Corlough Community are providing refreshments in Corlough Community Centre on Saturday evening at 5pm after the cremation.