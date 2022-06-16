Search

17 Jun 2022

Patrons asked to wear bright colours to funeral of local teen killed in Cavan crash

Funeral arrangements for 17-year-old Luke Byrne, Corlough

Patrons asked to wear bright colours to funeral of local teen killed in Cavan crash

RIP Luke Byrne

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Jun 2022 11:25 AM

Funeral arrangements have been released for 17-year-old Luke Byrne from Corlough, Co Cavan who was killed following a crash outside Belturbet last week.

Luke Byrne, Teach Bríste, Tí Buí, (Teeboy), Corlough, Cavan died on Thursday, June 9 following a road traffic accident at N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet.

Luke will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Tony and Lorraine, his sister Grace, aunts Mary, Caroline, Siobhán & Tricia, uncle Swithin, extended family, class mates & teachers in St. Mogue’s College, Bawnboy and St. Patrick’s N.S. Corlough, fellow team-mates & all in Corlough GAA and Abbey Rovers Football club, work colleagues and staff at SuperValu Ballyconnell, scouting family in Ballinamore, his neighbours in Corlough and his many many friend.

Abbey Rovers tribute to Luke Byrne RIP

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. In view of Luke’s short but very full life, his family would like if bright colours could be worn in tribute to him. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108

The Corlough Community are providing refreshments in Corlough Community Centre on Saturday evening at 5pm after the cremation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media