20 Jun 2022

International spirits company acquires Lough Gill Distillery

Lough Gill Distillery and Hazelwood House, Sligo

Donal O'Grady

Sligo Chamber of Commerce has warmly welcomed the news of the acquisition of Hazelwood Demense Ltd by the Sazerac Company, one of the world’s largest distilled spirits companies, whose brands already include Paddy Irish Whiskey. 

Commenting, Sligo Chamber CEO, Aidan Doyle said: “Not only is it a great day for the owners of Lough Gill Distillery and Hazelwood House, it is a significant development for the future of Sligo and we congratulate director David Raethorne and his board for all their hard work and endeavour. 

“The Sazerac Company plans to fully develop the extraordinary 100+ acre Hazelwood site, one of the most beautiful in Sligo. This is a hugely positive development for Sligo which will mean more local employment through the creation of jobs at the Distillery and also through the new tourism-related offerings. 

“In creating a world-class whiskey facility and visitor attraction for up to 15,000 annual visitors, Sligo will continue to become one of the most important tourism centres in the West of Ireland. We are delighted to see this recognition of Athrú, a world-class brand created here in Sligo and the realisation of its potential for an Irish and global audience.”

