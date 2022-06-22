Search

22 Jun 2022

Leitrim Volunteering Centre allocated €44,000

Volunteers in Donegal encouraged to think small for national volunteering week

Leitrim Volunteering Centre has been allocated €44,000

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

22 Jun 2022 11:10 AM

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Wednesday, June 22nd) announced over €1.6 million for community first responders across the country.

The funding will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people being treated for cancer.

Community groups that perform roles such as transporting blood samples from hospitals and delivering medication, will also be supported under the initiative.

Leitrim Volunteering Centre has been allocated €44,000 to purchase a vehicle under the scheme which has been welcomed by Minister Frank Feighan.

The Sligo Leitrim TD has commended the newly formed Leitrim Volunteering Centre for an excellent application towards the provision of a vehicle that will be used to assist local organisations and charity transport.

Finally Minister Feighan again thanked his colleague for once again supporting Co Leitrim in another funding stream by her department.

Mountain Rescue Teams, Air Ambulances and Sub-Aqua Groups are also to receive funding.

Overall, Minister Humphreys is announcing €1.62 million under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme – supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles in rural communities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media