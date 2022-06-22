Leitrim Volunteering Centre allocated €44,000

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Wednesday, June 22nd) announced over €1.6 million for community first responders across the country.

The funding will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people being treated for cancer.

Community groups that perform roles such as transporting blood samples from hospitals and delivering medication, will also be supported under the initiative.

Leitrim Volunteering Centre has been allocated €44,000 to purchase a vehicle under the scheme which has been welcomed by Minister Frank Feighan.

The Sligo Leitrim TD has commended the newly formed Leitrim Volunteering Centre for an excellent application towards the provision of a vehicle that will be used to assist local organisations and charity transport.

Finally Minister Feighan again thanked his colleague for once again supporting Co Leitrim in another funding stream by her department.

Mountain Rescue Teams, Air Ambulances and Sub-Aqua Groups are also to receive funding.

Overall, Minister Humphreys is announcing €1.62 million under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme – supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles in rural communities.