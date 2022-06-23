Domestic Violence Advocacy Services hosting series of free events across Leitrim and Sligo

This month Domestic Violence Advocacy Services (DVAS) are hosting a series of free events across Sligo and Leitrim.

The Gender EqualiTea Party takes place in Fulacht Fiadh Cafe, set in the beautiful grounds of Manorhamilton Castle on Friday, June 24, from 11am to 1pm.



Part of DVAS's One Billion Rising Project, this event is rooted in “radical love, radical pleasure and radical compassion.”

It gives space to connect with others over tea and cakes, an open-mic session and more. It creates space for people to rise together and imagine a future without gender violence.

People can register their interest in attending through Eventrbite. This event is open to people of all genders and ages. Everyone is welcome.



With DVAS on the day will be two special guests, former Leitrim hurler, Zak Moradi and academic activist, Camilla Fitzsimons.

“As was made clear at launch of Women's Aid annual report, there is an increased recognition in Irish society that domestic abuse and all forms of male violence against women are not just women's issues, but an issue for men too. Considering this, we have made every effort to include everyone,” said JoAnne Neary, One Billion Rising Co-ordinator.



“As outlined above, we will create a space to explore our hopes for an equal society, but we also hope to raise awareness of DVAS services, that these services are free and are available in Leitrim and Sligo,” she added.