Tour of Fenagh's historical landmarks to start this weekend

Explore the fantastic historical attractions of Fenagh with tour guide Karin Holzschneider. Tours are available in English, German or Spanish. The tour takes 1.5 hours and starts from Fenagh Visitor Centre and takes in standing stones, the Abbeys, St. Catherine’s Church and much more.
Booking is essential (email bookings.fenaghvc@gmail.com or call 0719645590). Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and a snack. Hi-Vis Vests are available from the Visitor Centre.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
