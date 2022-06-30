Search

30 Jun 2022

Group opposed to N4 route expresses its concerns

Public meeting called for this evening

Group opposed to N4 route expresses its concerns

The proposed N4 route

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

30 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

A group formed in the wake of the selected route for the proposed N4 bypass of Carrick-on-Shannon has expressed its dissatisfaction following the recent public display which was facilitated by Leitrim County Council and consultants, Arup.

A spokesperson for the N4 Preferred Selection Committee, formerly the Lisseeghan Faulties Group, stated that the public consultation “failed to provide sufficient evidence for the reasons why the route was selected.”

The group contacted the Leitrim Observer to question what they claim was a “lack of information” regarding historic data as well as what the group perceives was a lack of clarity in relation to forecasting as well as the wider policy of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

“Quantitative risk management and complexity of the project was not addressed during the public display,” the spokesperson said.

The group also raised its concerns in relation to TII guidelines and described the process as “seriously flawed.”

A meeting is being held in The Bush Hotel on Thursday, June 30, at 7.30pm by the group.

All groups and residents directly affected are welcome to attend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media