Sligo Jazz Festival is back this month

Its been a long road but Sligo Jazz Festival are are now taking bookings for their 2022 summer school, six days of workshops, masterclasses and jam sessions which will take place at IT Sligo, Hawk's Well Theatre and other venues this July 19-24.

The stellar 2022 summer school faculty includes some familiar faces and many new faces including Artist-in-Residence Nikki Iles, saxophonist Tony Kofi, vocal guru Pete Churchill, rising star New York vocalist Ashley Pezzotti, trombonist Trevor Mires vocalist Christine Tobin, guitarists Phil Robson, Stuart Hall and the return of an old SJP favourite Mike Walker.



Drummer Nicolas Viccaro, who has toured with John McLaughlin and others in the past year, popular bass star Federico Malaman and many others including SJP regulars John Goldsby, Paul Booth, Linley Hamilton, Mike Nielsen, Matthew Halpin will be teaching and performing.

Camilla George will perform as part of Sligo Jazz Festival

At the moment the summer school is open for early bird adult and youth/unwaged bookings. Lots more news of tutors and festival artists soon.



The festival tickets are €80, available from Hawks Well Theatre and this year the festival is dedicated to Jim Meehan RIP, Sligo Jazz Project co-founder.

Check out sligojazz.ie for the full line up.