Farewell to the class of 2022 - Gallery of pictures

St Caillin's NS, Fenagh
Sixth class pupils finished their primary education in June and are looking forward to the start of their secondary education in the autumn. We wish them the very best of luck!
Annaduff NS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.