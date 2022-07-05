Progress at last: Consultants assigned to Lennox Bridge

Lennox Bridge between Kinlough and Bundoran which links Counties Leitrim and Donegal.
Consultants have been assigned to the redesign of Lennox Bridge on the Leitrim-Donegal border outside of Kinlough.
Leitrim County Council has announced they will take the lead authority on the project, this was agreed upon at a full council meeting this week.
The consultants are currently completing feasibility studies and surveys and different route options will be presented once environmental factors are all taken into consideration.
Cllr Justin Warnock proposed the agreement and was delighted with the news that Leitrim is taking the lead on this important bridge.
Cllr Sean McDermot who seconded the agreement noted that this bridge had been on the agenda for a long time, pushed forward by the late Tony Ferguson and former councillor Siobhan McGloin.
