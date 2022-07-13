Search

13 Jul 2022

Leitrim Covid-19 testing facility has moved location

Lack of covid testing capacity discriminates against Donegal

Be aware that the Covid testing facility in Carrick-on-Shannon has moved.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Jul 2022 12:08 PM

The Leitrim Covid-19 Testing Centre has moved from the Northwest Business and Technology Park in Carrick-on-Shannon to Community Services, Leitrim Road, N41 XC59.
The centre opened in his new location (across the road from Corrib Oil) on Monday.
Opening hours will remain from 12pm to 4pm Monday to Friday by appointment only.
An appointment can be made by booking on the online portal on www.hse.ie or by contacting your GP.
You can get a PCR test if you have symptoms and you:

-  are age 55 or older and have not had a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose;
-  have a high-risk medical condition;
-  have a weak immune system (immunocompromised);
-  live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them;
-  are pregnant;
-  are a healthcare worker.
If you have a positive antigen test, you can book a PCR test if you need a Covid-19 Recovery Cert.

